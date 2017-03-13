Hersh Trust supports veterans and homeless with grant

Talbert House received a $150,000 grant from Beverly W. Hersh Charitable Trust to support Parkway Apartments, permanent supportive housing prioritized for veterans in Hamilton County. The program – located in the Clifton Heights, University Heights and Fairview neighborhood – provides homeless men and women with treatment services and a safe, drug-free living environment.

“Thanks to the help of generous foundations like the Beverly W. Hersh Charitable Trust, Talbert House continues to reintegrate chronically homeless people struggling with mental illness and/or addiction into the community by addressing their basic need for housing and providing ongoing support,” said Neil Tilow, president and CEO.