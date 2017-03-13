Musicians of different stripes at Power of Reading event

Sunday, March 19, 2 p.m., St. Timothy’s Episcopal Church, Anderson Township

Classical musicians and a pro football coach might seem like an odd combination. But the Literacy Council of Clermont & Brown Counties will bring them together at The Power of Reading – The Power of Music.

Paul Alexander, Bengals assistant head coach and a classically trained pianist, will join organizer and flutist Suzanne Bona at the event. Both will perform along with Dr. Dror Biran, associate professor of piano at the University of Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music; Steve Fryxell, Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra violist; Bonnie Farr, Owensboro Symphony Orchestra oboist; Dr. Manisha Patel, pianist and vascular surgeon with Mercy Health; and Sarah Kim, CCM Preparatory Department instructor and cellist.

The Literacy Council’s mission is to offer adults basic listening, speaking, reading and writing skills to enrich quality of life.

Tickets are $25 for adults, $15 for children and students in advance, or $30 and $15 at the door. That includes a post-concert reception with the performers.

benefitforliteracy.com