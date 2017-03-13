Ohio Bar to honor long-serving attorneys, judges

Monday, March 20, 11:30 a.m., Hilton Netherland Plaza

The Ohio State Bar Association will recognize area attorneys for their service to the profession and the community at the District 1 Annual Meeting. OSBA President Ronald S. Kopp will address bar members and present the honors.

Honorees include Judge William R. Hendrickson and Judge Herman J. Weber, both with 65 years in practice; and John W. Eilers, Judge Ronald A. Panioto, Robert A. Steinberg and Ivan L. Tamarkin, all with 50 years in practice.

The Ohio State Bar Foundation will present its Community Service Award for Attorneys 40 and Under to Sara Marie Cooperrider.

OSBA District 1 includes 2,952 members who practice in Butler, Clermont, Clinton, Hamilton and Warren counties.

yourosba.ohiobar.org/