A baby grand for Little Sisters’ home

The baby grand piano from the home of Leslie McIntosh and her late husband, Dr. Errol Stern, has found a new home at St. Paul’s Home for the Aged in Clifton. The Little Sisters of the Poor operate the home for the elderly.

“The residents on our nursing care floor will be able to gather around the piano or hear it from their rooms,” said music therapist Courtney Neff.

McIntosh chose St. Paul’s for her gift after visiting a friend’s mother who lived there. “It was so very clean and a place where everyone smiled and was gracious,” said McIntosh.