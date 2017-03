The Carnegie was alive with food and art for the two-night return of Art of Food.

The fun kicked off with a ’50s flavored Art of Food: An Atomic Dinner Party, with offerings from some of the area’s top chefs and educational guided tastings from Maker’s Mark.

The traditional Art of Food party followed the next day, with sample bites from 20 local chefs, art-filled galleries, music and performance art.

Click on a thumbnail below to view photo gallery from the event.

Photos by Joe Simon