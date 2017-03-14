Fast Pitch competitors come up winners

More than 600 supporters filled the Duke Energy Convention Center to cheer the 10 finalists in Social Venture Partners’ Fast Pitch competition.

The three-minute “pitch” is the final step in a three-month program that pairs social innovators with business and philanthropic leaders who help them hone their ideas and tell their stories concisely.

“While the training and award money are what first attracts nonprofits to Fast Pitch, the participants tell us they really value the networking and connections they make that can produce added donations,” said Ruth Klette, SVP partner and trustee at Elsa M. Heisel Sule Foundation. The foundation supports the $15,000 grand prize.

Winners were:

Cincinnati Shakespeare Company – grand prize sponsored by Elsa Heisel Sule Foundation

Drug Free Clubs of America – second prize sponsored by Fifth Third Foundation

Per Scholas – third prize sponsored by Interact for Health

Cincinnati Union Cooperative – Merit Award sponsored by University of Cincinnati Research Institute

Circle Tail – Merit Award sponsored by University of Cincinnati Research Institute

Crayons to Computers – Merit Award sponsored by Ignite Philanthropy

Faith Community Pharmacy – Merit Award sponsored by Ignite Philanthropy

WordPlay Cincy – Merit Award sponsored by Mercedes-Benz of Fort Mitchell

Other juried awards included:

Per Scholas – Flywheel Social Enterprise Award

Per Scholas – Skystone Partners Consulting Award

Women’s Crisis Center – BrandFlick Video Award

Audience award winners were:

Women’s Crisis Center – Student Choice Award sponsored by Jacob G. Schmidlapp Trusts, Fifth Third Bank Trustee

Adopt a Class – Audience Choice Award sponsored by Social Venture Partners Cincinnati

WordPlay Cincy – SVP Partner Awards

Circle Tail – Bortz Jeweler’s Award

Drug Free Clubs of America – Bortz Jeweler’s Award

Other awards included:

Adopt a Class and Drug Free Clubs of America – Fast Pitch Ticket Sales Award

Cincinnati Shakespeare Company – Best First Pitch Award

Women’s Crisis Center – Social Media Award

