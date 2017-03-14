Fast Pitch competitors come up winners

More than 600 supporters filled the Duke Energy Convention Center to cheer the 10 finalists in Social Venture Partners’ Fast Pitch competition.
The three-minute “pitch” is the final step in a three-month program that pairs social innovators with business and philanthropic leaders who help them hone their ideas and tell their stories concisely.
“While the training and award money are what first attracts nonprofits to Fast Pitch, the participants tell us they really value the networking and connections they make that can produce added donations,” said Ruth Klette, SVP partner and trustee at Elsa M. Heisel Sule Foundation. The foundation supports the $15,000 grand prize.
Winners were:
- Cincinnati Shakespeare Company – grand prize sponsored by Elsa Heisel Sule Foundation
- Drug Free Clubs of America – second prize sponsored by Fifth Third Foundation
- Per Scholas – third prize sponsored by Interact for Health
- Cincinnati Union Cooperative – Merit Award sponsored by University of Cincinnati Research Institute
- Circle Tail – Merit Award sponsored by University of Cincinnati Research Institute
- Crayons to Computers – Merit Award sponsored by Ignite Philanthropy
- Faith Community Pharmacy – Merit Award sponsored by Ignite Philanthropy
- WordPlay Cincy – Merit Award sponsored by Mercedes-Benz of Fort Mitchell
Other juried awards included:
- Per Scholas – Flywheel Social Enterprise Award
- Per Scholas – Skystone Partners Consulting Award
- Women’s Crisis Center – BrandFlick Video Award
Audience award winners were:
- Women’s Crisis Center – Student Choice Award sponsored by Jacob G. Schmidlapp Trusts, Fifth Third Bank Trustee
- Adopt a Class – Audience Choice Award sponsored by Social Venture Partners Cincinnati
- WordPlay Cincy – SVP Partner Awards
- Circle Tail – Bortz Jeweler’s Award
- Drug Free Clubs of America – Bortz Jeweler’s Award
Other awards included:
- Adopt a Class and Drug Free Clubs of America – Fast Pitch Ticket Sales Award
- Cincinnati Shakespeare Company – Best First Pitch Award
- Women’s Crisis Center – Social Media Award
