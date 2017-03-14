Magnified Giving expands to nearly 90 schools

Magnified Giving – with its mission is to educate, inspire and engage students in lifelong philanthropy – expanded to nearly 90 schools for the 2016-2017 school year. This represents an increase of about 25 percent in the number of participating schools.

The program provides a hands-on approach to expose students to local nonprofit organizations. The students choose which nonprofits will receive grants each spring.

“We’re excited to see the program expand so successfully,” said Kelly Collison, executive director.

Since its founding by Roger Grein in 2008, Magnified Giving has reached more than 12,000 students and has granted more than $408,000 in funds to support an array of local nonprofits.

Kelly Collison, 513-733-9727, or magnifiedgiving.org