Nauti Nite nets donations for WAVE Foundation

The WAVE Foundation raised more than $80,000 at the 11th annual Nauti Nite. Proceeds help support WAVE’s conservation and education initiatives locally and around the world. More than 700 guests attended the event. PM/PC Direct was the major sponsor. The next event is set for Oct. 6 at Newport Aquarium.

