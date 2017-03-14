Nauti Nite nets donations for WAVE Foundation
The WAVE Foundation raised more than $80,000 at the 11th annual Nauti Nite. Proceeds help support WAVE’s conservation and education initiatives locally and around the world. More than 700 guests attended the event. PM/PC Direct was the major sponsor. The next event is set for Oct. 6 at Newport Aquarium.
Click on a thumbnail below to view photo gallery from the event.
-
-
Katie Kinsella, Trevor Buchert, Tabitha Tolliver, Courtnay Tolliver, Steve Milligan and Jenn Milligan
-
-
Kim Creech, Steve Cahill, Kathy Ziegler, Alyssa McAffe and Cody Collins
-
-
Scott Wingate, Dr. Gwendolyn Steffen and Sarah Brothers
-
-
Lauren Connolly with volunteer divers Mike Gundrum and Mike Hooven
-
-
Director Mark Aloisio, Donna Nitz, Elpida Hohenberger,Scott Brothers, Sarah Brothers, Tracy Nichols and Jerry Nichols
