Integrity Express Logistics uses ‘Jeans Day’ to boost Easterseals

Integrity Express Logistics employees paid to put on their blue jeans and went to work, but it was for a good cause. The company’s Jeans Day raised $4,300 for Easterseals Serving Greater Cincinnati.

Every few months, employees select a nonprofit to receive funds on its Jeans Day.



Employees were intrigued when they learned about Building Ability, an Easterseals program that provides paid training in carpentry and woodworking to individuals with disabilities. The final products are sold in an online store, and proceeds support Easterseals programs.

Six IEL employees toured the Building Ability workshop and met program participants.