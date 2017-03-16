Journalists will talk about truth, facts at VOA event

Thursday, March 23, 7-8:30 p.m., VOA Museum of Broadcasting, 8070 Tylersville Road, West Chester

Cincinnati’s Society of Professional Journalists will host a panel discussion titled “Truth Matters. Facts Matter.” The public event, sponsored by Kehoe Financial Advisors, will be among events to mark the 75th anniversary of Voice of America.

Tom McKee, SPJ president and WCPO journalist, will moderate a discussion on how to tell the difference between real and fake news; what standards editors use to determine facts; and the importance of a free press in a democracy.

Panel members will include Kevin Aldridge, associate opinion editor of the Cincinnati Enquirer; Howard Wilkinson, politics reporter at WVXU; Anthony Shoemaker, politics reporter for Cox Media Group Ohio at the Dayton Daily News; and Hagit Limor, former investigative reporter and now associate professor of electronic media at the University of Cincinnati.

Admission is $10. Other programs and exhibits are in the works for the VOA museum, which now offers annual $50 and $250 memberships.

The National VOA Museum of Broadcasting is open the third Saturday of each month from 1 to 4 p.m. Admission is $5 adults, $1 children.

admin@voamuseum.org or (513) 777-0027

