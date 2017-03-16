Talbert House honored by CMHA for Chapel Street development

Cincinnati Metropolitan Housing Authority presented Talbert House with the Revitalization Award for one of its latest projects, Chapel Street Apartments.

The 24-unit apartment community is in Walnut Hills, a Cincinnati neighborhood undergoing major revitalization. Chapel Street Apartments will provide permanent supportive housing for formerly homeless persons and families with chronic addiction or mental disabilities.

The renovation is scheduled for completion in April. Funding comes from Ohio Housing Finance Agency, Fifth Third Bank, Federal Home Loan Bank and the City of Cincinnati.

“Chapel Street Apartments will provide quality housing for this vulnerable population,” said Jimmy Wilson, Talbert House vice president of housing.