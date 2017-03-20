Arts Sensation to raise funds for Magro Foundation scholarships

Sunday, April 9, 5-7 p.m., The Peterloon Estate, Indian Hill

The John L. Magro Foundation will host its 18th annual fundraising event, with wine and light fare.

The theme is “Arts Sensation – An Evening of Music and Art.” Guests will have the opportunity to see art and purchase work by students from University of Cincinnati College of Design, Architecture, Art and Planning; the Art Academy of Cincinnati; Miami University; and Northern Kentucky University.

Dr. Victoria Magro Pfeil decided to continue her father’s legacy with the foundation founded in 2000. It has awarded $45,000 in scholarships, aiding more than 120 students.

A volunteer board (Chris Weber, Penny Dinsmore, Helene Bentley, Jenny Magro, Sally Heckscher and Sneja Tomassian) reviews applications and determines the amount of the scholarship. Additionally, gifts are made to rising community music/art programs in Cincinnati and around the world.

John L. Magro served as president and general manager of the Cincinnati Opera.

Tickets are $65. Reservations are due by April 1.

Reservations: Penny Dinsmore (513) 561-8344