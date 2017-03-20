Behringer-Crawford Museum selects Two-Headed Calf winners

Thursday, March 30, 6 p.m., Votruba Student Union Ballroom, Northern Kentucky University

Behringer-Crawford Museum will present three individuals with Two Headed Calf Awards at its annual dinner and gala. In addition, two special awards will be given.

Michael J. Hammons, director of advocacy for Children Inc.

Dr. Terri Cox-Cruey, superintendent of the Kenton County School District

Dave Schroeder, executive director of the Kenton County Public Library

The selection committee also announced special Community recognition to Matt and Rebekah Gensler Butler and special Education recognition to The Hills of Kentucky Dulcimer Club.

The awards, which honor Northern Kentuckians for significant accomplishments in the areas of history, education and community service, are named for the museum’s most notorious and fun exhibit: a preserved, two-headed calf.

The event, which will be emceed by Local 12 newscaster John Lomax, will include dinner, awards presentation, cocktails, free valet parking, live music, a silent auction and raffles. Tickets are $100 per person. Reservations are due by March 24.

(859) 491-4003 or executive director Laurie Risch, lrisch@bcmuseum.org

More about the honorees:

This year’s winners and their award categories are:

Michael J. Hammons, Director of Advocacy for Children, Inc. – Service to the Community: Generosity and Vision.

Hammons has led efforts to increase public awareness of and support for young children. He also serves as director of Kentucky’s Voice for Early Childhood, a statewide online children’s advocacy network, and as president of the governing board of the Kentucky Historical Society. From 2009-2011, Hammons was executive director of the Kentucky Philanthropy Initiative, which promotes philanthropy and strategic grant making in Kentucky through research, advocacy and collaborative partnerships. Previously, he was founding president of Forward Quest, a non-profit organization formed to implement Quest: A Vision for Northern Kentucky and later, Vision 2015 (now known as Skyward). An attorney ,he practiced law in Covington for 14 years. Hammons has served on more than 70 local boards, committees and other community service positions during his career.

Dr. Terri Cox-Cruey, superintendent of the Kenton County School District- Service to Learning: Academic Excellence and Innovation

Cox-Cruey has served the district for 11 years as deputy superintendent and executive director of elementary education and special education, propelling it into a national model in instructional practices. Dr. Cox-Cruey earned her doctorate from the University of Kentucky in administration and supervision. Under her leadership, the Kenton County School District was rated distinguished in the 2014-15 school report card and was also ranked 34th in the state of Kentucky. She is the winner of numerous awards.

Dave Schroeder, executive director, Kenton County Library – Service to History: Scholarship and Public Service

Schroeder began his career at the Kenton County Public Library in 1986 as a shelver and later worked in the local history department indexing historic newspapers. He held the position of archivist for Thomas More College and the Diocese of Covington from 1996 to 2000, and then returned to the Kenton County library in 2000 as the Kentucky history librarian. He was named executive director of the library in 2007. He serves as board president of the Friends of the Kentucky Public Archives and is a member of the Kentucky Archives and Records Commission. He is the past chair of the Kentucky Public Library Association and currently serves as president of the Kentucky Library Association and chair of the Kentucky Public Library Association Advocacy Committee. He has a master’s degree in history and a master’s in library science, and is a graduate of the Leadership Northern Kentucky Class of 2008. He is the author of “Life Along the Ohio: A Sesquicentennial History of Ludlow, Kentucky” and co-editor of “Gateway City: Covington, Kentucky, 1815-2015.”

Matt and Rebekah Gensler Butler – Special Recognition: Community

Rebekah Gensler is the founder and president of the Devou Good Project Inc., which collaborates with other nonprofits to help bring projects to life. Current and upcoming collaborations include NaturePlay@BCM, DevouGrass on Oct. 7, 2017 and work with Mortar Cincinnati. She is a subject matter expert for the board of Children’s Home of Northern Kentucky, a board member of Renaissance Covington and part board member of Housing Opportunities of Northern Kentucky. She has worked with nonprofits in the arts, education, and religion, including serving as music director at St. Pius X in Edgewood, and the University of Cincinnati Foundation. She took a few years off from the nonprofit world to raise four children and help grow the family business, Signature Hardware.

Matt Butler is the founder and president of Signature Hardware in Erlanger, which he started with Rebekah in the late 1990s selling on eBay out of their apartment. Signature Hardware has grown to a company with 60,000 products, 400,000 square feet and 210 employees. Matt is leading. He is a past board member of Housing Opportunities of Northern Kentucky.

The Hills of Kentucky Dulcimer Club – Special Recognition: Education

The mission of The Hills of Kentucky Dulcimer Club, formed in 1992 with just 10 members, is to entertain and educate listeners about the Appalachian, or mountain, dulcimer (the Kentucky state instrument since 2002) and other traditional mountain instruments. Now with membership of more than 150 musicians ranging in age from the mid-20s to mid-80s, the volunteer group regularly performs at schools, nursing homes, community centers and special events. The club also offers dulcimer classes and workshops, and establishes dulcimer clubs and awards grants and scholarships to local schools.