CET issues call for Action Auction stories

Everyone loves a good story, and CET is no exception.

This year, the public television station will host its 50th Action Auction, and it wants to share tales from those who have been involved over the years.

“The Action Auction has been a huge part of this community for the past 50 years, and our goal is to capture as many stories as possible to help commemorate the history and excitement of this event,” said Mary MacDowell, CET events manager.

Stories can come in the form of video recordings, audio clips or even a photo with a written explanation. Submissions may be shared on CET’s website, on social media and/or on air.

The annual fundraiser is set for April 25-29.

Send stories: actionauction@cetconnect.org

View stories: cetconnect.org/community/50th-auction-submissions