Four celebrated as Great Living Cincinnatians

Four new honorees – William P. Butler, Dr. Victor F. Garcia, Charlene Ventura and John P. Williams Jr. – joined the ranks of Great Living Cincinnatians during the Cincinnati USA Regional Chamber’s annual dinner.

The event, which was presented by PNC Bank, drew a capacity crowd of more than 1,200 business and community leaders for the celebration at the Duke Energy Center Grand Ballroom.

Honorees are chosen by the Chamber’s Senior Council for service to the community; business and civic attainment on a local, state, national or international level; leadership; awareness of the needs of others; and distinctive accomplishments that have brought favorable attention to their community, institution or organization.

Next year’s event will be Jan. 22, 5-8:30 p.m., at the Duke Energy Center.

More on the honorees: cincinnatichamber.com/dinner/

Photos by Paula Norton and Mark Bowen