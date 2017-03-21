A purr-fect evening at A’cat’emy Awards

About 200 cat lovers gathered at The Phoenix for dinner, games, live and silent auctions – and the A‘cat’emy Awards.

Winners were honored in the best action, best comedy and best drama “cat”egories.

Local 12’s Paula Toti hosted the event, which supports the Ohio Alleycat Resource & Spay/Neuter Clinic in Madisonville. OAR has a no-kill shelter, spay/neuter and wellness clinic and outreach programs helping cats and the people who love them.

Photos by Casey Miller

