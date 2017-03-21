CCO cooks up another idea

Saturday, April 8, 3 p.m., home of Reena Dhanda Patil

It’s no longer a surprise to find musicians from the Cincinnati Chamber Orchestra performing in unexpected places – such as a Below Zero or Bromwell’s Härth Lounge.

Since launching Summermusik in 2015, they’ve played everywhere from the concert hall to bars and restaurants, in the afternoon, in the evening, and in interactive experiences where musicians and patrons alike relax and enjoy themselves.

The CCO claims pride in finding new ways to create experiences and make connections with its listeners. But now it is moving into a new realm: the kitchen.

As part of a series dubbed CCO Cooking in Concert, orchestra musicians and supporters will provide the audience while they experience a pastry-making demonstration, taste the results and sip some wine.

The first event exploring connections between the creative and culinary arts is “Sing a Song of Sixpence.”

Cookbook author Teeny Morris (“Teeny’s Tour of Pie,” 2014) will perform in the kitchen of CCO board member Reena Dhanda Patil. Morris will show how to blend, roll, fill, crimp, bake and serve the flakiest of pastries.

Proceeds from the afternoon will be used to sponsor a Chamber Crawl for Summermusik 2017.

Tickets are $50.

(513) 723-1182 x 102