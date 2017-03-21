Gala raises $195,000 for 4C
More than 400 people celebrated with 4C for Children at the agency’s 11th annual Champions for Children Gala.
The event, presented by PNC, raised more than $195,000 and honored Champions for Children Stephanie Byrd and Steve Shifman. Byrd is executive director of United Way’s Success By 6 and co-leader of the Cincinnati Preschool Promise. Shifman is president and CEO of Michelman and a member of the Cincinnati Preschool Promise Steering Committee, as well as the board of directors that will lead the preschool expansion effort in Cincinnati.
4C also presented the sixth annual youth award, Champions for Children: The Next Generation, to students from Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy for the Starbound Stewart Dance Program. Meghan Lawlor and Morgan Renners accepted the award for creating and leading an after-school dance program for Stewart Elementary School girls from low-income, primarily immigrant households.
Following dinner, the Fund the Need Scholarship Auction raised more than $40,000 that will be used to help child-care providers attain further education.
Local 12’s Bob Herzog emceed the evening.
Click on a thumbnail below to view photo gallery from the event.
Photos by Adam Gabbard
Co-chairs Tiffiny Dawson and Zamaris Geleszinski
Honorees Stephanie Byrd and Steve Shifman with 4C president/CEO Vanessa Freytag
4C president/CEO Vanessa Freytag with honorees Morgan Renners and Meghan Lawlor of Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy
Terri England, New Horizons Day Care Center director and 4C trustee, with husband Joe
Dale Kozma, Laconia Smith and Mike Smith
At the PNC table: (seated) Cheryl Rose, Amy Belletti, Chris Belletti, Jack Geiger, and Kay Geiger, PNC market president and past honoree; (standing) Jeff Chapman, Mark Kinsel and Shawna Kinsel
(Seated) Vanessa Sams, Joyce Wilson, John Ferguson and honoree Stephanie Byrd; (standing) Austin Byrd, Alexis Byrd, Joset Wright-Lacy and Clem Lacy
Bruce Hager, Carolyn Brinkmann, Lia Hager, Richard Boydston, Sallie Westheimer, Dave Hinaman (standing), 4C trustee Mindy McLaughlin and Greg Rhodes
Haile/U.S. Bank Foundation table: (seated) Andy Hopkins, Elizabeth Hopkins and Sheree Tait; (standing) David Mann, Betsey Mann, Ross Meyer, Emily Meyer and Pastor Enis Tait
RFC Group table: (seated) Jill Meyer, Amy Thompson, Scott Robertson and Lauri Robertson; (standing) Kurt Kleymeyer, Johnna Reeder, Dawn Satterwhite and Carl Satterwhite
Honoree Steve Shifman and wife Julie
2nd Wind performs at the after-party.
