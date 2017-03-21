Gala raises $195,000 for 4C

More than 400 people celebrated with 4C for Children at the agency’s 11th annual Champions for Children Gala.

The event, presented by PNC, raised more than $195,000 and honored Champions for Children Stephanie Byrd and Steve Shifman. Byrd is executive director of United Way’s Success By 6 and co-leader of the Cincinnati Preschool Promise. Shifman is president and CEO of Michelman and a member of the Cincinnati Preschool Promise Steering Committee, as well as the board of directors that will lead the preschool expansion effort in Cincinnati.

4C also presented the sixth annual youth award, Champions for Children: The Next Generation, to students from Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy for the Starbound Stewart Dance Program. Meghan Lawlor and Morgan Renners accepted the award for creating and leading an after-school dance program for Stewart Elementary School girls from low-income, primarily immigrant households.

Following dinner, the Fund the Need Scholarship Auction raised more than $40,000 that will be used to help child-care providers attain further education.

Local 12’s Bob Herzog emceed the evening.

Click on a thumbnail below to view photo gallery from the event.

Photos by Adam Gabbard