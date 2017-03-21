Step out with the Stars, support CAA Overture Awards

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Saturday, April 8, 6 p.m., Jack Casino

Cheer on eight Cincinnati celebrities as they take to the dance floor with some of the area’s finest professional dancers, all to raise money for the Cincinnati Arts Association’s Overture Awards.

The 11th annual Dancing for the Stars, Cincinnati’s take on the the hit ABC-TV show “Dancing with the Stars,” will feature:

Dr. Alvin H. Crawford, orthopedic and pediatric surgery, University of Cincinnati College of Medicine, with independent dance instructor Bonita Brockert

Robin Creighton, owner/photographer, Robin McKerrell Photography, Mecca OTR, Cheapside Cafe; with Alyenendrov Tsorokean from Phoenix Rising Ballroom

Amal Daoud, community volunteer, with independent dance instructor Josh Tilford

Mark Heidrich, director of national accounts, ProSource, with Leigh Bradshaw of Cincinnati Ballroom Company

Rohan Hemani, Procter & Gamble Fabric Care intrapreneur, with independent dance instructor Doreen Beatrice.

Dr. Allison Holzapfel, plastic surgeon, Mangat, Holzapfel and Lied Plastic Surgery, with Jeremy Mainous from Arthur Murray Dance Studio

Joe Rozzi, vice president of sales, Rozzi Famous Fireworks, with Desiree Mainous from Arthur Murray Dance Studio

Amy Tobin, director, The Event Center at New Riff Distillery, with independent instructor Jozsef Parragh

Each dance pair will have 90 seconds to woo the crowd and the judges with their version of the foxtrot.

In addition to the competition, the evening will include a silent auction, music and dancing before and after the competition, light bites and a cash bar.

Hosts for the evening will be Chris O’Brien and Janeen Coyle from 103.5 WGRR-FM. Judges will be Douglas Beal, Barbara Hauser, Jamie Humes and John Morris Russell.

The event committee includes Terry Foster, Joe Rigotti, Christina Bolden, Sue Gilkey, Jim Howland, Ginger Loftin, Rosemary Schlachter, Phil Schworer and Tracey Skale.

Tickets are $150.

(513) 977-4188, cincinnatiarts.org