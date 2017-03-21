Temporary restaurant gets 2-day tryout

Friday and Saturday, April 7 and 8, 5:30 and 8 p.m., Hellman Creative Center, Covington

A new restaurant is coming – and then going two days later.

“La Casa de Chacko,” headed by Covington resident Chacko, will offer guests two nights of sampling authentic Japanese cuisine.

Tickets are $45, with only 25 available for each night.

Guests over 21 will also receive samplings of Japanese beer and a hand-crafted sake glass for an additional $10.

The restaurant gets its chance thanks to the Chef Fellowship program of Covington’s Center for Great Neighborhoods.

To staff the pop-up restaurant, the center partnered with the Life Learning Center to offer a two-month internship. Interns are completing a workforce development curriculum in which they will learn hospitality skills, cooking techniques, art-related skills and more.

The Chef Fellowship program was funded through a FreshLo Grant from The Kresge Foundation. The grant was given to programs that help envision healthy, vibrant communities strengthened by the deliberate integration of creative placemaking and food-oriented development.

http://bit.ly/casadeChacko