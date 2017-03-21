Trivia isn’t trivial when it helps CYC youth

Q: Why do we have special events like Trivia Night?

A: To support Cincinnati Youth Collaborative programs.

With more than 60 teams of CYC supporters sharing drinks, knowledge and laughs, the 2017 Trivia Night for Brighter Futures was a major success. The overall champs were from Truepoint.

Throughout the evening, the focus was on the power of mentoring to effect positive change on young people and the community.

Local 12’s Bob Herzog was the emcee, and Rhinegeist Brewery provided the space.

