Gifts/Grants, Health

UC neuroscience institute gets $500K from Oliver family

by  • 
Molly Vollmer, Dr. Joseph Broderick, Dr. Brett Kissela and Will Vollmer

Molly Vollmer, Dr. Joseph Broderick, Dr. Brett Kissela and Will Vollmer

A $500,000 commitment from the Oliver Family Foundation will enhance research and care for patients with spinal cord injury, traumatic brain injury, stroke and other neurological disorders at the University of Cincinnati Gardner Neuroscience Institute. The Oliver Family Neurorecovery Lab Fund will cover gaps in funding between projects, facilitate research and provide for leading-edge equipment for the Laboratory for Neurorecovery.

The donation was inspired by the long-term vision of two UC Health physicians – Dr. Brett Kissela and Dr. Joseph Broderick. Broderick is director of the UC Gardner Neuroscience Institute and a professor of neurology at UC. Kissela is a stroke recovery expert who chairs  UC’s Department of Neurology and Rehabilitation Medicine and is professor of neurology.

Members of the Oliver family with (second row) Dr. Brett Kissel and Dr. Joseph Broderick: (front row) Will and Molly Vollmer; (third row) Katherine Oliver Jarnigo, Jack Oliver and Debbie Oliver; and (back row) John Jarnigo and Rich Oliver

Members of the Oliver family with (second row) Dr. Brett Kissel and Dr. Joseph Broderick: (front row) Will and Molly Vollmer; (third row) Katherine Oliver Jarnigo, Jack Oliver and Debbie Oliver; and (back row) John Jarnigo and Rich Oliver

Leave a Reply