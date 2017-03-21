YMCA water egg hunts

Sunday, April 2, noon-2 p.m., 11 regional branch locations

You’ve heard of running with the bulls? Now you can go swimming with the eggs at 11 YMCA of Greater Cincinnati locations.

The “Y” is hosting a unique egg hunt, held in 11 heated, indoor pools across the region. All children ages 12 and under are invited. You do not have to be a member to attend.

Children will be divided into a variety of age groups. Parents must join non-swimmers as they hunt for colored plastic eggs in the pool. Each egg is numbered and can be exchanged for prizes poolside.

The water egg hunt will be held at the following locations:

Blue Ash YMCA – 5000 YMCA Drive, Cincinnati 45242

Campbell County YMCA – 1437 S. Ft. Thomas Ave., Ft. Thomas, KY 41075

Carl H. Lindner YMCA – 1425B Linn St., Cincinnati 45214

Clermont Family YMCA – 2075 James E. Sauls Senior Drive, Batavia 45103

Clippard Family YMCA – 8920 Cheviot Road, Cincinnati 45251

Gamble-Nippert YMCA – 3159 Montana Avenue, Cincinnati 45211

Highland Family YMCA – 201 Diamond Drive, Hillsboro 45133

M.E. Lyons YMCA – 8108 Clough Pike, Cincinnati 45244

Powel Crosley, Jr. YMCA – 9601 Winton Road, Cincinnati 45231

R.C. Durr YMCA – 5874 Veterans Way, Burlington, KY 41005

Richard E. Lindner YMCA – 2039 Sherman Ave., Norwood 45212

Here is the schedule: 12:10 p.m. Ages 4 and under 12:30 p.m. Ages 5-7 12:50 p.m. Ages 8-10 1:10 p.m. Ages 11-12

(513) 362-YMCA or MyY.org