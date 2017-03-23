‘Fiesta of Fashion’ takes over annual April Affair

Thursday, April 6, 10 a.m., Kenwood Country Club

The Cincinnati Symphony Club and other symphony supporters will gather for April Affair, an annual fundraiser to support the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra, the Cincinnati Pops and Lollipops Family Concerts.

This year’s theme, “Fiesta of Fashion,” will set a festive tone. The fun will begin with shopping and a silent auction, followed by lunch and a fashion show presented by Carol Trotta, of Mike And Carol Trotta, family-owned custom clothiers.

A raffle drawing will feature a $1,000 prize. Club members will sell raffle tickets in the Taft Theatre lobby before CSO and Pops concerts and during intermission.

Last year’s April Affair raised $37,000 for the CSO and Pops.

Tickets are $50.

Rosalee Campbell, (513) 774-0243 or Rrmc4344@aol.com, and Marjorie Fox, (513) 871-8237 or foxm@fuse.net