VNA Caring Awards to honor Trey Devey, John Morris Russell

Thursday, April 6, 5-9 p.m., Hyatt Regency

The Visiting Nurse Association of Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky will honor Trey Devey and John Morris Russell with Caring Awards during the 18th annual Caring Celebration.

Both Devey and Russell have been dubbed Champions of Our City.

In eight years, Devey, president of the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra and Cincinnati Pops, has raised the orchestras to the highest level of financial stability and audience growth in recent history.

Russell is conductor of the Cincinnati Pops and an enthusiastic advocate for all of Greater Cincinnati. He is a champion of American music and a nationally recognized leader in music education.

VNA says these individuals not only advance the arts, culture and education in the community but serve to make Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky better places in which to live.

Proceeds from the event help fund community based in-home health-care services.

Tickets are $150.

thevna.org/caring-awards-tickets-now-sale/