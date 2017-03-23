YPs help ArtsWave kick off campaign

More than 400 ArtsWave Young Professionals gathered at Memorial Hall to kick off the ArtsWave Campaign.

The celebration featured a sampling of entertainment from ArtsWave-supported organizations, including Visionaries & Voices, Cincinnati Museum Center, Cincinnati Shakespeare Company, concert:nova and Cincinnati Ballet’s Second Company.

ArtsWave Young Professionals connects donors ages 21 to 40 through networking and other programming. Ten percent of the gifts made by young professionals to the ArtsWave Community Campaign directly support grants for YP programming.

Click on a thumbnail below to view photo gallery of the event.

Photos by Amy Elisabeth Photography