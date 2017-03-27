Gallery opening puts Linellism in spotlight

An unusual painting style by local artist Jim Hall was unveiled at the recent opening of Lineillism Revealed at Behringer-Crawford Museum.

Hall began painting in vertical lines of color after suffering a severe attack of shingles in 2000. His technique, which he named “Lineillism,” caught the eye of Kentucky filmmaker Steve Oldfield, who created a documentary about the man and his art.

Last August, the film, “Lines of Sight,” premiered at the Indie Gathering International Film Festival in Hudson, Ohio, where it won the feature documentary category and the Viewer’s Choice Award.

The film and an exhibit of Hall’s paintings were featured at the opening. “Lineillism Revealed” will be on display through April 9.



