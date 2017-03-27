Rhinegeist Charitable Suds supports ProKids

Amy Merrell, an early investor in Rhinegeist, inspired a special brew: Amy, an elegant, Belgian-styled beer.

After Merrell’s death in 2015, her sister, Liz Ricci, created an endowment for ProKids, a nonprofit that seeks a safe, permanent and nurturing home for every child.

The Amy Merrell Steps to Success Endowment commemorates Merrell’s devotion to her city. Proceeds from a March fundraiser at Rhinegeist Brewery will help further the organization’s work.

“The work of ProKids is breaking the cycle of child abuse and neglect,” Ricci said. “If these children have different childhoods, they can become successful adults. That makes a difference for our entire community.”

