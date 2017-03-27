What pairs with a Duveneck? New Art Museum event showcases wine

Friday, June 16, 6-9 p.m., Cincinnati Art Museum

The Cincinnati Art Museum’s 27th annual food and wine event is returning with a twist. The summer favorite has expanded into “A Taste of Duveneck presents: The Art of Wine” to draw attention to the event’s wine focus.

Now offering guests samples for tasting and fine wine for sale at the silent auction, “The Art of Wine” offers access to the entire museum, including special exhibits. It also includes a variety of craft beer, entertainment by the Naked Karate Girls, and gourmet food from vendors such as the BonBonerie, Eli’s Barbeque, Palomino, Eddie Merlot’s Steakhouse, Quan Hapa and more. Dewey’s Pizza is presenting sponsor.

Proceeds will help fund the museum’s Family First Saturday programs.

Tickets are $55 through April 16, $85 after.

events@cincyart.org or (513) 639-2962

Family First Saturday takes place the first Saturday of each month and features family entertainment, gallery scavenger hunts and art-making activities for kids of all ages.