Woman’s City Club hosts journalist

Thursday, April 20, 7 p.m., Hall of Mirrors, Hilton Netherland Plaza

Award-winning broadcast journalist Maria Hinojosa says life for Latinos in the United States is more than unsettling: “two steps forward and three steps back.”

Hinojosa will explain why in her speech, “Latinos & Immigration: the U.S. Mambo,” as the featured speaker at the Woman’s City Club 24th annual National Speaker Forum and fundraiser.

Latinos are the fastest-growing demographic in the country, but the rhythm of their progress has been uneven. She will explore why, given that the future of this country will be increasingly Latino.

Hinojosa founded Futuro Media Group, whose mission is to produce multimedia community-based journalism that explores the diversity of the American experience. She is anchor and executive producer of the PBS show “America by the Numbers with Maria Hinojosa” and anchor and executive producer of NPR’s “Latino USA.”

Lecture tickets are $40; reception with the speaker is $100. Student tickets are $10.

womanscityclub.org