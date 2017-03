A sold-out field of 2,300 participated in the Bockfest 5K, the first leg of the Christian Moerlein Beer Series served up by the Flying Pig Marathon. Proceeds from the race benefit the Brewery District. Next up is the Little Kings Mile on Flying Pig weekend, followed by the Hudepohl 14K and 7K on Oktoberfest Weekend.

