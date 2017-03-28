Cincinnati Playhouse launches drive for new home

Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park has decided to remain in Eden Park and move forward with a capital campaign to replace its current mainstage with a state-of-the-art facility, according to a recent announcement by artistic director Blake Robison.

Board president Jack Rouse explained that “after more than a year of insightful research and analysis, the board approved the capital campaign and the plan to build a brand-new theater complex. We remain committed to Eden Park and to the Mt. Adams neighborhood for the long term.”

While still in the earliest stages of planning and development, the building project will feature a new and more intimate mainstage theater with support facilities, including new dressing rooms, a rehearsal room, green room, costume shop and backstage areas. It will enhance the audience experience with better comfort, sightlines, acoustics and entry/exit.

Details of the design, campaign goal and construction timeline will be announced later. The new complex is projected to open in the fall of 2020.

“Our campaign leadership is now launching the quiet phase of the campaign,” said Woody Taft, board vice president and campaign chair. “We will focus on lead gifts for the next six to nine months before launching the public campaign.”

The Playhouse has hired Rachel Kirley as its capital campaign director.

The new Mainstage Theatre Complex is Phase One of a Facility Master Plan. Future phases will include additional capacity for community engagement and educational outreach across the region.