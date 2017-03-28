Grace + Grit for Cincinnati Ballet

Friday, April 7, 8 p.m., MadTree Brewery, Oakley

It’s billed as the hottest dance party of the year, with Cincinnati Ballet presenting Club B: Grace + Grit.

To be a ballet dancer, you need grace on stage and grit to survive the grueling training. Club B: Grace + Grit brings these opposing forces to life.

Grace + Grit celebrates that delicate balance of elegance with strength and determination. The evening includes an open bar, dinner by the bite and dancing until midnight, as well as a performance by Cincinnati Ballet’s Second Company choreographed specifically for Club B and DANCEFIX.

Event co-chairs are board members Keke Sansalone and Cynthia Henderson, and vice chairs are Christine Lippert and Halle Quinn.

Presenting sponsor is Mercy Health Orthopedics & Sports Medicine.

Proceeds from Club B go toward onstage productions, education outreach programs and the Otto M. Budig Academy.

Tickets are $150. Guests are invited to dress in leather and lace, denim and diamonds, or their own fashion take on “Grace + Grit.”

Tickets: cballet.org or (513) 621-5282