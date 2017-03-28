March 29-April 4 | What to do, hear, see…

It’s the last roundup before Opening Day. What’s on your home plate for the coming weekend?

Betts House | 416 Clark St., Cincinnati, Ohio 45203. 513-651-0734.

Saturday, April 1, 1-4 p.m. “A Day in the Life: As the Betts Family Lived in the Mid-19th Century.”

We continue to be fascinated by the early years of our fair city, from tours underground, to ghosts and gangsters. Leave it to Cincinnati’s oldest extant house (from 1804) to provide a window into how our predecessors got through each day. As residents of a structure built in 1867, M&M can’t wait to check this out. Runs through June 30.

MamLuft&Co. Dance | 513-494-6526. Corbett Theatre, Northern Kentucky University

Friday, March 31-April 1, 8 p.m. Sunday, April 2, 3 p.m. “NKU Dance ‘17”

Jeanne MamLuft takes her dancers across the Ohio to steep NKU students in the earthiness of present-day movement, via a master class and performance. Next up for MamLuft is the conclusion of the company’s 10th anniversary season, May 5-6.

Public Library | 800 Vine St., Cincinnati, OH 45202. 513-369-6900.

April 2, 1:30 p.m. “Ohioana 2017,” honoring Hamilton County’s authors.

Award-winning author/illustrator Loren Long will be presented with the 2017 Cooper Award, for outstanding contributions to the promotion of books and reading in Hamilton County. Long is best known for his “Otis” series of children’s books, as well as his collaborations with Barack Obama and Madonna. Families are invited to join Loren Long for a special storytime at 3 p.m.

Cincinnati Arts Association | Aronoff Center, 650 Walnut St., Cincinnati, OH 513-621-2787.

April 1, 8 p.m. “Rocktopia: A Classical (R)evolution.”

This concert is a fusion of classical music with classic rock, featuring vocalists, rock musicians, an orchestra and choir, in arrangements of music by Queen, Mozart, Journey, Handel, U2, Tchaikovsky, Heart, Beethoven, Styx, Foreigner, Rachmaninoff, Pink Floyd, Copland, The Who and more… As someone who was turned on to classical music by music of Yes, The Moody Blues and Emerson, Lake and Palmer, this sounds pretty cool! (All depends on the arrangements!)

Cincinnati Men’s Chorus | School for Creative and Performing Arts, 108 W. Central Pkwy., Cincinnati, OH 45202. 513-542-2626.

April 1-2. Spring Concert: “One Hit Wonders”

Comprising some of the hardest working and most joyful performers in the area, the Men’s Chorus – gay and gay-supportive men – combines fine choral singing with a touch of theatricality in clever, engaging programs, this one featuring one-off gems of decades past.

College-Conservatory of Music | Corbett Theater, University of Cincinnati, Cincinnati, OH 45221. 513-556-4183.

Thursday, March 30-Saturday, April 1, 8 p.m.; Sunday, April 2, 2 p.m. Mainstage Opera Series: “Idomeneo,” by W.A. Mozart. Aik Khai Pung, conductor. Marcus Shields, director.

Before there was “Cosi fan tutte,” “Figaro,” “Magic Flute” or “Don Giovanni,” a 24-year-old Mozart explored the dramatic world of his musical ancestors in this “opera seria,” a genre popular among Alessandro Scarlatti, Handel and others earlier in the 18th century. If you are more interested in the music of an opera than the plot, “Idomeneo” is right up your alley – one glorious aria follows another. However, knowing the creative bent of CCM productions, there should be some unique staging and dramatic twists to spice up the visual experience, as well.

Broadway Across America | Procter & Gamble Hall, Aronoff Center, 650 Walnut St., Cincinnati, OH 45202. 513-721-3344.

Tuesday, April 4-16. Roald Dahl’s “Matilda, the Musical”

Fresh off its multi-year Broadway run of 1,555 performances, this is a terrific tale of how telekinesis (and a little chutzpah) helps a very powerful young girl come to the aid of those around her.

Children’s Theatre of Cincinnati | Taft Theatre, 317 E. Fifth St., Cincinnati, OH 45202. 513-569-8080 x10.

April 1-2 & 7-9. “Tarzan, the Stage Musical”

Based on the Disney movie, and with music and lyrics by Phil Collins, this should be fun for the whole family. Last show of their season…

College-Conservatory of Music | University of Cincinnati. 513-556-4183.

March 30-April 1. “Children of Eden,” directed by Vince DeGeorge.

A musical with a curious past, this show – with charming music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz (“Godspell” “Wicked”) – remains popular despite having never made it to Broadway. Based on the Book of Genesis, Act I tells the story of Adam and Eve, and sons Cain and Abel, leaving Act II to handle the tale of Noah and the Flood. The book deals with our inner conflict between seeking adventure and longing for the comforts and security of home.

Ensemble Theatre | 1127 Vine St., Cincinnati, OH 45202. 513-421-3555.

April 4-23. “Bloomsday,” by Steven Dietz

Regional premiere of this bittersweet new play that explores a love affair that might have been, some 35 years prior. Using only four characters – the 20-year-old couple, and their older selves – Dietz reportedly “bends time and space” to deftly illustrate how perspective shifts as we age, while some things remain very much the same. According to the Seattle Times, while the basic premise may not be uncommon, “Dietz’s keen wit and unusual format, and his compassion for his characters, make this special.”

A very busy Final Friday awaits… Lots of openings; plan accordingly!

1305 Gallery | 1305 Main St., Cincinnati, OH 45202. 513-383-6815.

Friday, March 31, 6-10 p.m. Opening of “Present Company,” photographs by Merrilee Luke-Ebbeler

Art Beyond Boundaries | 1410 Main St., Cincinnati, OH 45202. 513-421-8726.

Friday, March 31, 6-9 p.m. “Power to the People.” Runs through May 12.

BLDG | 30 W. Pike St., Covington, KY 41011. 859-491-4228.

Saturday, April 1, 6-10 p.m. “199C: Scandals, Superstitions & Screwballs,” a collaborative art exhibition and block party celebrating Red’s Opening Day.

Cincinnati Art Museum | 953 Eden Park Drive, Cincinnati, OH 45202. 513-721-2787.

Friday, March 31, 5-9 p.m. Art After Dark: "Through the Looking Glass," live music, specialty cocktails and free tours of the new, special exhibition "Tiffany Glass: Painting with Color and Light."

Mary Ran Gallery | 3668 Erie Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45208., 513-871-5604.

Friday, March 31, 5-8 p.m. “Japanese Works on Paper.” Runs through April 21.

Miami University Voice of America Learning Center | 7847 VOA Park Drive, West Chester Township, OH 45069. 513-895-8862.

Sunday, April 2, 2-4 p.m. “Working Inside the Box,” photo exhibition by Jim Brockman. Runs through May 17.

Pendleton Art Center | 1310 Pendleton St., Cincinnati, OH 45202. 513-421-4339.

Friday, March 31, 6-10 p.m. Final Friday, open studios

Visionaries & Voices | 3841 Spring Grove Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45223. 513-861-4333.

Thursday, March 30, 5-8 p.m. “Uncanny,” exhibition from artists in the V+V community. Runs through May 25.