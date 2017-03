The Leadership Council for Nonprofits hosted an annual conference for 360 nonprofit leaders, funders, board members and businesses.

Vu Le, executive director of the Rainier Valley Corps, was keynote speaker. He is known for his blog, nonprofitwithballs.com.



Participants shared their expertise on employee engagement, building a healthy culture in a nonprofit, recognizing and developing diversity, and staying true to the mission.

Click on a thumbnail below to view photo gallery from the event.