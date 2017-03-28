Tiffany glass exhibit shines at Cincinnati Art Museum

The Cincinnati Art Museum will host “Tiffany Glass: Painting with Color and Light,” an exhibition of iconic works by Louis C. Tiffany. It will run April 1-Aug. 13, 2017.

The exhibition is organized by the Neustadt Collection of Tiffany Glass in New York. It includes five windows, 20 lamps and 100 pieces of opalescent flat glass and glass “jewels” that illustrate the expanse of color, texture and opacity available to the artists at the Tiffany Studios.

The windows and lamps are celebrated examples of Tiffany’s work and include “Well by the Fence,” a window conceived by Tiffany Studios designer Agnes Northrop, and lamps such as the Dragonfly model originated by Tiffany designer Clara Driscoll.

Amy Dehan, CAM’s curator of decorative arts and design, leads the exhibition in Cincinnati. “Tiffany and his team of artists were looking at glass and light in a new way – as tools for painting. Visitors will be taken by the beauty and ingenuity of the artworks in the exhibition and, in turn, see and understand the Tiffany works in our permanent collection as they have not before,” she said.

The CAM display is presented by Truepoint Wealth Counsel, with support from Marcia and Ronald Joseph.

cincinnatiartmuseum.org