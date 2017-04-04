What to do, hear, see | April 5-11

By Thom Mariner

Spring fever must be in full flower this weekend, as two shows are already sold out: Richard Thompson at Memorial Hall and the KSO’s live accompaniment of “Amadeus.” Better make your plans fast. Here’s our somewhat-shortlist…

Contemporary Arts Center | 44 E. Sixth St., downtown. 513-345-8400

April 6-7, 7:30 p.m. Jisun Kim: “Climax Of The Next Scene”

South Korean artist Kim invites us to follow her – or rather follow her avatar – into the heart of virtuality to speak with gamers on their lives within the games, and their connection with the real world. This video triptych leads the audience into a parallel universe of online games, where violence has no consequence and reality blurs with fiction.

The Mini Microcinema | 1329 Main St., Over-the-Rhine

April 6, 7 p.m. “Fraud”

A controversial, fictional narrative constructed by director Dean Fleischer-Camp from genuine home video found on YouTube, “Fraud” relates the tale of an average American family of four obsessively acquiring stuff until their massive debt leads them to take extreme measures to wipe their slate clean…and start over?

April 8-9, 7 p.m. “Jodorowsky’s ‘Dune’ ”

CityBeat movie writer TT Stern-Enzi presents this documentary examining the unsuccessful attempt by director Alejandro Jodorowsky to film Frank Herbert’s 1965 science fiction novel, “Dune,” in the mid-1970s, years prior to the 1984 full release directed by David Lynch.

Mercantile Library | 414 Walnut St., downtown. 513-621-0717

April 11, 6:30 p.m. “The Invention of Nature: An Evening with Andrea Wulf.” Reception: 6 p.m.

Award-winning nature writer Wulf discusses her book “The Invention of Nature: Alexander von Humboldt’s New World,” about the life of visionary German naturalist (Humboldt Current, Humboldt penguin) who lived from 1769-1859, and how he created the way we presently understand nature.

Public Library | 800 Vine St., downtown. 513-369-6900

April 8, 3-4 p.m. “Driven toward Madness: The Fugitive Slave Margaret Garner and the Tragedy on the Ohio”

Author and former UC professor Nikki M. Taylor discusses her biography of the iconic Garner, whose fierce, determined life inspired the world of literature, film and opera.

Skirball Museum / Hebrew Union College | 3101 Clifton Ave., Clifton

April 6, 12-2 p.m. “Lunch and Learn: Rembrandt in Context”

Illustrated talk on Rembrandt’s place in “Dutch Golden Age” led by Dr. Kristi Nelson, University of Cincinnati professor emeritus of art history, and specialist in Dutch and Flemish art. Light lunch provided.

April 10, 7 p.m. “Meaningful Mondays: Poets in the Courtyard”

One in a series of poetry readings facilitated by M&M contributor Annette Januzzi Wick. This week features emerging female poets. Free, but registration is suggested.

Chamber Music Cincinnati | Jarson-Kaplan Theater/Aronoff Center, 650 Walnut St. downtown. 513-342-6870

April 5, 8 p.m. Paul Lewis, piano

Possibly the most impressive thing about Lewis’ career is that he has carved a distinctive path performing the core 19th-century piano repertoire, most notably recordings of Beethoven and Schubert. This means going head-to-head with the very best pianists of all time, and Lewis’ interpretations seem to stand up to this scrutiny, being widely praised. His program on Wednesday features music of Bach, Beethoven, Chopin and Carl Maria von Weber.

Cincinnati Fusion Ensemble | Calvary Episcopal Church, 3766 Clifton Ave., Clifton. 513-304-5436

April 9, 7 p.m. “The Sandy Sanborn Martin Memorial Concert”

This excellent, professional ensemble is led by Brad Caldwell and Howard Helvey. Sunday’s concert of American choral music, organ works and art songs features music by Tom Cipullo, Aaron Copland, Irving Fine, Stacey Gibbs, Howard Helvey, Dan Locklair, Stephen Paulus, Craig Phillips, Jake Runestad and Eric Whitacre. Soloists are Simon Barrad and Audrey B. Luna.

Cincinnati Song Initiative | Presbyterian Church of Wyoming, 225 Wyoming Ave., Wyoming

April 8, 4 p.m. “Americana: Newer Every Day”

Presenting a wide variety of classical song literature, this new series concludes its first season with a program of contemporary works by Jake Heggie, Tom Cipullo, Steven Mark Kohn and the premiere of “Christina’s World,” a new song cycle by Juliana Hall. Performers are soprano Gwen Coleman Detwiler and baritone Andrew Garland, accompanied by Marie-France Lefevre and Donna Loewy. They are among the best our region has to offer.

College-Conservatory of Music | Christ Church Cathedral, 318 E. Fourth St., downtown. 513-556-4183

April 9, 8 p.m. J.S. Bach, “St. Matthew Passion,” with CCM Chamber Choir, CCM Philharmonia and Cincinnati Children’s Choir. Earl Rivers, conductor. Andreas Hager, stage director.

This one of those seminal works for which you should always try to be present. It is one of the great works of Western art, and you’ll come away with some new insight with each listening. Given the talent of CCM’s vocal department, some inventive staging, and the depth of experience Earl Rivers brings to this music…this is a must.

The Greenwich | 2442 Gilbert Ave., Walnut Hills

April 9, 7 p.m. Brad Myers, guitar, and Michael Sharfe, bass. “Sanguinaria” (Hopefulsongs)

Be among the first to hear this music performed live at the CD release show for this crowd-funded labor of love from two of Cincinnati’s very best jazz musicians.

Matinee Musicale | Forest Chapel United Methodist Church, 680 W. Sharon Road., Forest Park

Wednesday, April 12, 11 a.m. Winston Choi, piano

In closing its 104th season, the series brings back the brilliant and engaging Choi to Cincinnati, and to a new venue in Forest Park. He performed last season as accompanist for classical saxophonist Ashu. Choi is known for his creative approach to standard repertoire and for championing new music.

St. Peter in Chains Cathedral | 325 W. Eighth St., downtown 513-421-5354

April 7, 7:30 p.m. Grammy Award-winning vocal ensemble Chanticleer

April 12, 7:30 p.m. The Ancient Office of Tenebrae

Chanticleer has performed here frequently, but every concert is a fresh creation. And this year’s appearance is extra special, featuring former Vocal Arts Ensemble tenor Chris Albanese in his first year touring with what The New Yorker dubbed “the world’s reigning male chorus.”

And next Wednesday features St. Peter in Chains’ own outstanding choir, plus special guests, in the annual “Tenebrae” service, as part of Holy Week. Scriptural readings alternate with Gregorian chants and choral music of the season. Get there early; it’s always a full house.

Cincinnati Landmark Productions | Warsaw Federal Incline Theater, Price Hill. 513-241-6550

April 6-23. “Equus”

The final show in the Incline Theater’s current season is a powerful psychological drama about a young boy who loves horses having inexplicably maimed and blinded six of them. From the pen of Peter Shaffer (“Amadeus”), “Equus” won both the Tony and Drama Desk Award in 1975.

And here are your upcoming art openings…

5th Street Gallery | Macy’s, 505 Vine St., downtown. 513-579-9333

Thursday, April 6, 5-7:30 p.m. Opening of “Postcards from Paris,” paintings by Bill Eagen.

Marta Hewett Gallery | 1310 Pendleton St., Pendleton. 513-281-2780

Friday, April 7, 6-8 p.m. Eric Standley: “Strata,” paper cut artworks. Runs through June 3.

Sharonville Cultural Arts Center | 11165 Reading Road, Sharonville. 513-554-1014

Friday, April 7, 6-8 p.m. Danielle Ledonne, photographer. Runs through April 29.

Saturday, April 8, 6-10 p.m. “Otherwise,” works by Keith Benjamin, Ben Clark and Richard Emery Nickolson. Runs through June 2.

Weston Art Gallery | Aronoff Center, 650 Walnut St., downtown. 513-977-4165

Friday, April 8-April 23. “Summerfair Select,” 12 Cincinnati-area artists who received Summerfair individual artists awards from 2013-15. Plus, Summerfair’s 50th Anniversary Poster Exhibit

Woman’s Art Club | 6980 Cambridge Ave., Mariemont. 513-272-3700

Sunday, April 9, 3-6 p.m. “124th Annual Juried Show,” exhibition and sale of works by regional female artists. Runs through April 30.