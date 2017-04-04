Celestial Ball a celebration
The Cincinnati Children’s 13th annual Celestial Ball at the Duke Energy Convention Center raised more than $1 million for community health initiatives aimed at creating safer, healthier futures for kids in Cincinnati.
Themed “Let’s Go Places . . . Together,” the event celebrated the longstanding partnership of Toyota Motor North America with Cincinnati Children’s.
Approximately 1,500 guests attended the event, which was presented by PNC. Among them were patients and their families from Cincinnati Children’s Champions program, made up of families who want to share the positive experiences they’ve had at the medical center.
Click on a thumbnail below to view photo gallery from the event.
Michael Fisher, Cincinnati Children’s president and CEO, welcomes Champions to the stage during the dinner program.
The Ahuja Family, members of the Cincinnati Children’s Champions program
Cincinnati Children’s board chair-elect Jane Portman and Champion Antonio
Carri Chandler, Mike Goss and Karen Polan of Toyota Motor North America
Mayor John Cranley (right), joined Cincinnati Children’s Champions and president and CEO Michael Fisher (left), to proclaim “Changing the Outcome Day,” in honor of the work the medical center is doing to improve child health.
Champion Tyiara (front) with Kiara Chitman and Pamela Kitman at the after-party
Chanel Schalk (center), winner of the after-party raffle for a 2017 Lexus ES350, donated by Toyota
