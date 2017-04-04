Celestial Ball a celebration

The Cincinnati Children’s 13th annual Celestial Ball at the Duke Energy Convention Center raised more than $1 million for community health initiatives aimed at creating safer, healthier futures for kids in Cincinnati.

Themed “Let’s Go Places . . . Together,” the event celebrated the longstanding partnership of Toyota Motor North America with Cincinnati Children’s.

Approximately 1,500 guests attended the event, which was presented by PNC. Among them were patients and their families from Cincinnati Children’s Champions program, made up of families who want to share the positive experiences they’ve had at the medical center.

https://giving.cincinnatichildrens.org/SSLPage.aspx?pid=889

Click on a thumbnail below to view photo gallery from the event.