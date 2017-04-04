Children’s Museum honors 8 Difference Makers

The Cincinnati Museum Center honored adults, youth organizations and businesses in six categories at the Duke Energy Children’s Museum Difference Makers event.

The honorees included Katie Dietsch, Devi Namboodiri and Logan Pickett, youth awards; the Rev. Dawn Sarchet, adult professional award; Leeann Fitzpatrick, adult volunteer award; La Soupe, nonprofit award; U.S. Bank, business award; and Students Together Assisting Refugees, youth group award.

The Junior League of Cincinnati also was recognized as the 2017 Community Honoree for its efforts to improve children’s oral health care through its GrinUp! Initiative.

The community submitted more than 50 nominations of those having an impact on the lives of children.

“It’s such an honor to be in the presence of such incredible individuals,” said Elizabeth Pierce, president and CEO of Cincinnati Museum Center. “We are so inspired by their commitment to the community around them and look forward to following their journeys and seeing the impact of their efforts for years to come.”



Proceeds from the event support museum visits and programming for underserved children and families. Sponsors included the Harold C. Schott Foundation, Francie and Tom Hiltz, Trustees; Taft, Stettinius, & Hollister; and PNC Bank.

More on the honorees: cincymuseum.org/difference-makers