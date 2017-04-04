Handbags for Hope raises $40,000 for Literacy Network

The coffers swelled by more than $40,000 as the Literacy Network of Greater Cincinnati hosted its sixth annual Handbags for Hope fundraiser. The event at the Cincinnati Club attracted more than 300 guests.

Guests raised their paddles for new designer bags from Louis Vuitton, Bottega Veneta, Tory Burch and more. The silent auction featured designer handbags and Pack-a-Purse.

Once again, members of the late Dan Wendell’s family served as honorary chairs. “Through the bonds that we have formed with the Literacy Network, we’ve had the opportunity to keep one of Dan’s primary passions alive,” said Dan’s father, Steve Wendell. “He was a firm believer that the ability to read opened all other doors in life.”

The 2017 Hope Award went to the Children’s Basic Reading instructors at Resurrection Catholic School. Teachers Debbie Faillace, Shela Brockman, Jan Schaedle and Janie McDonald have expanded the program over the past two years to reach every student in kindergarten through third grade.

