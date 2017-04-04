Need more multicultural connections? Stir!

Thursday, April 6, 5:30-7:30 p.m., The Transept

Participants will get an opportunity to grow their networks across cultures and communities during the Stir! Multicultural Networking Reception. There will be no long speeches, no rubber chicken dinner – just drinks, hot bites and cool conversation.

Stir! is designed to help make a quick connection to the community. Guides will be available to answer questions, make introductions and help newcomers feel at home.

Stir! is sponsored in part by REDI Cincinnati. It will be hosted by 7 as 1: Your Cincinnati Multicultural Chamber Collaborative, which counts among its members the African American Chamber, Cincinnati USA Regional Chamber, European American Chamber of Commerce, Greater Cincinnati Chinese Chamber of Commerce, Hispanic Chamber Cincinnati USA, Indian American Chamber of Commerce and Japan America Society of Greater Cincinnati.

Registration: cincinnatichamber.com/events