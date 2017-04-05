Jewish Discovery Center hosts community seder

Tuesday, April 11, 7: 30 p.m., Jewish Discovery Center, Mason

The Jewish Discovery Center will host a Passover Seder, open to all members of the Jewish community, regardless of affiliation, synagogue membership or financial means.

For more than 3,300 years, Jewish families have gathered around the table on the eve of Passover to commemorate the exodus from Egypt.

“Following last year’s successful seder, when we utilized every available seat to accommodate all the guests, we are looking forward to doing it again,” said Rochel Kalmanson, seder coordinator.

The seder, led by Rabbi Yosef Y. Kalmanson, will feature explanation and commentary based on mystical and Kabbalistic insights, humor and song. A traditional four-course Glatt Kosher holiday dinner and wine will be served.

Space is limited. RSVP is required.

(513) 234-0777 or JDiscovery.com