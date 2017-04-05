Sunset Players putting on benefit concert for Dunham

Saturday, April 8, 8 p.m., Arts Center at Dunham

The Sunset Players have organized a benefit concert for the Arts Center at Dunham.

Guest are invited to hang out, have a drink and enjoy show tunes performed by vocalists from past and present Sunset Players productions.

Performers will include Christopher Ball, Amanda Borchers, Annie Schneider, Victoria Garcia, Zachary Julian, Allen Lindsey, Brady Reilly, Erin Speno, Brandon Stout, Jessie Stringfield and Mary Vosseberg. Victoria Garcia will provide vocal direction, with music direction by Allen Lindsey. The show is produced by Amanda Borchers.

The evening will include silent auction baskets, a cash bar and sweets for sale.

All proceeds will be used for repairs at the fine arts center located in the Dunham Recreation Complex. Its purpose is to provide affordable creative and performing arts for Price Hill and surrounding communities.

Sunset Players, a community theater group that performs at the Arts Center, has produced more than 120 plays since it was founded in 1979.

Tickets are $10.The show is recommended for ages 16 and up.



Tickets: sunsetplayers.org or (513) 588-4988