Three new schools selected for JumpStart Theatre program

The Educational Theatre Association, a national nonprofit headquartered in Cincinnati, has selected three local schools for the third year of a program called JumpStart Theatre. Schools being added in 2017-18 are Clark Montessori High School, Roberts Academy and Oyler School.

JumpStart Theatre, a collaboration between EdTA and New York-based Music Theatre International and ITheatrics, is a three-year pilot designed to build sustainable musical theater programs. It is financed by grants and donations.

The six schools that joined the program in the first two years – Holmes Middle School, Gamble Montessori High School, Finneytown Middle School, Aiken New Tech High School, Gilbert A. Dater High School and Felicity-Franklin Middle School – are rehearsing for their JumpStart Theatre shows and will present public performances in May.

The annual and cumulative impact of the musical theater pilot on student development over three years will be measured.