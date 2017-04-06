Gaming for good: Oodle game night boosts Cure Starts Now

Level Up for The Cure was a night of fun and games, with friends and coworkers getting together to raise money for The Cure Starts Now.

Unlike fundraisers that raise money in more traditional ways – golf outings, runs/walks, bike rides and such – Oodle, a digital marketing firm, wanted to stick with what it does best: play games.

“We didn’t have to think long and hard about what to do and who to support,” said Ryan Hughes, Oodle partner and chief innovation officer. “We recently launched a new website for The Cure Starts Now, so it only made sense. And the chance to play great games with great friends and help a great organization like this? Game on.”

At the recent fundraiser, Oodle friends and family played video and board games, and enjoyed food and drink. Oodle streamed the event on Twitch, Facebook Live and www.LevelUpforTheCure.com and offered the chance to sponsor outcomes online. This included virtual reality “dares.” Many people watched, participated and pledged virtually.

“The Cure Starts Now is a cause that’s close to all of our nerdy gamer hearts,” Hughes said. “Sure, we’re hardcore digital marketers and gamers, but giving back to awesome causes is a huge part of our culture, too.”

Click on a thumbnail below to view photo gallery from the event.