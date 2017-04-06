Kindervelt 50 plans cowboy-themed fundraiser

Friday, April 21, 6:30-11:30 p.m., Kenwood Country Club

Kindervelt 50 plans a new spring party, “Boots + Baubles.” This cowboy casual/country chic party will feature dinner, dancing, bourbon tasting, a Kendra Scott baubles bar and more. Proceeds will benefit the new Kindervelt Psychiatric Emergency Assessment Center (KV PEAC).

Each day Cincinnati Children’s sees roughly 230 children in need of outpatient visits for mental and behavioral health issues and treats children in its 131 beds dedicated for psychiatric mental health care.

In the past year, Children’s averaged 20 children a day arriving at the hospital because of a mental health emergency. The KV PEAC is intended to improve the comprehensive assessment, care and support in these situations. Renovations will create a dedicated space for patients and their families. With six private beds, families will have a quiet space to receive care and make decisions in a calming and safe environment. Funding for KV PEAC will also help support a team of registered nurses, mental health specialists and patient care assistants.

