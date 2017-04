Zonta Club of Cincinnati is accepting applications for the $500 Jane M. Klausman Women in Business Scholarship. Women of any age may apply if they are enrolled in an accredited business or business-related program and demonstrate outstanding potential in the field. The deadline is May 15.

Winners will be entered into district competition.

Send applications to: scholarship chair Gretchen Webb, gtwebb@cinci.rr.com

Details and applications: zonta-cinti.org/about4