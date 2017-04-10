CABVI increases employment, funding

Cincinnati Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired was honored by National Industries for the Blind with its 2016 Employment Growth Award.

The award recognizes CABVI’s efforts to increase employment retention, growth and upward mobility for people who are blind. The recognition entailed an award of $113,212 from a fund created to recognize and encourage NIB-associated nonprofits that grow or sustain employment for the blind.

CABVI expanded employment by more than 14 percent from 2015 to 2016.