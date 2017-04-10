Canstruction: It’s art + can-do approach to feeding the hungry

Through Sunday, April 23, downtown locations

Entries in the 20th annual Canstruction competition are on display at several locations downtown.

This displays, sponsored by the Cincinnati chapters of the American Institute of Architects and the Society for Design Administration, feature sculptural constructions built entirely of stacked arrangements of canned and nonperishable packaged foods. The annual design/build competition, which this year showcases the creativity and ingenuity of 17 Cincinnati-area design and architecture firms and two university programs, fulfills a greater purpose of providing for the needy in the Cincinnati area. Winners were announced at an April 7 gala.

At the conclusion, all food used to build the sculptures will be donated to Freestore Foodbank.

Canstruction is at the Cincinnati Arts Association’s Weston Art Gallery and the Otto Budig Lobby in the Aronoff Center for the Arts, with satellite locations at the Public Library of Cincinnati and Hamilton County downtown branch, the Scripps Center, the Carew Tower and Hyatt Regency Hotel, Macy’s Fountain Place, PNC Center and The Lofts at Shillito Place.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.