Chamber program focuses on cultural competence

The Cincinnati USA Regional Chamber, with support from the Area Board of Realtors and the Health Collaborative, will offer Building Cultural Competence, a new program for leaders, beginning May 9.
The five-session program aims to increase the cultural competence of its participants and increase the community’s ability to welcome and integrate newcomers.
Topics will include:
- The business case for cultural competence.
- The neuroscience of bias and how to mitigate bias in the workplace and community.
- The role of emotional intelligence in bridging cultural differences.
- Building rapport across cultures.
- Listening and learning in the presence of conflict.
- Adapting communication for unfamiliar or tough situations.
- The role of leaders in raising cultural competence of employees, constituents, stakeholders and more.
Applications are being accepted until April 14.
cincinnatichamber.com/culturalcompetence