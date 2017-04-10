Chamber program focuses on cultural competence

The Cincinnati USA Regional Chamber, with support from the Area Board of Realtors and the Health Collaborative, will offer Building Cultural Competence, a new program for leaders, beginning May 9.

The five-session program aims to increase the cultural competence of its participants and increase the community’s ability to welcome and integrate newcomers.

Topics will include:

The business case for cultural competence.

The neuroscience of bias and how to mitigate bias in the workplace and community.

The role of emotional intelligence in bridging cultural differences.

Building rapport across cultures.

Listening and learning in the presence of conflict.

Adapting communication for unfamiliar or tough situations.

The role of leaders in raising cultural competence of employees, constituents, stakeholders and more.

Applications are being accepted until April 14.

cincinnatichamber.com/culturalcompetence