Chamber program focuses on cultural competence

The Cincinnati USA Regional Chamber, with support from the Area Board of Realtors and the Health Collaborative, will offer Building Cultural Competence, a new program for leaders, beginning May 9.

The five-session program aims to increase the cultural competence of its participants and increase the community’s ability to welcome and integrate newcomers. 

Topics will include:

  • The business case for cultural competence.
  • The neuroscience of bias and how to mitigate bias in the workplace and community.
  • The role of emotional intelligence in bridging cultural differences.
  • Building rapport across cultures.
  • Listening and learning in the presence of conflict.
  • Adapting communication for unfamiliar or tough situations.
  • The role of leaders in raising cultural competence of employees, constituents, stakeholders and more.

Applications are being accepted until April 14.
cincinnatichamber.com/culturalcompetence

